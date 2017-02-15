Steal Alex Noren's four keys to hitting more greens and making more birdies

Wednesday February 15th, 2017
Getty Images
Alex Noren has cracked the top 10 in the world, thanks to three European Tour wins. His secret? He can hit greens from almost any lie. And you can too – in four easy steps.
1. LINE ‘EM UP
Norén's eyes and ears run parallel to the ground. That's because he maintains his spine tilt from address through impact. It's hard not to catch it squarely from this position.
2. MAKE IT SNAPPY
Because he keeps his chest pointed toward the ground, Norén's arms can "snap" straight down as his right shoulder moves under his chin. This pushes the club "through" the ball for explosive impact.
3. PUSH & ROLL
Like all power hitters, Norén pushes off with his right foot through impact. Notice the tilt in his ankle—he's pushing both up and toward the target. This combo of lateral and vertical forces creates maximum energy transfer.
4. BUILD A WALL
Norén straightens his left leg to accept the force that pushing off with his right foot has created. This effectively builds a "wall" for his right hip to smash through, helping the clubhead reach the ball at peak speed.