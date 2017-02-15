Steal Alex Noren's four keys to hitting more greens and making more birdies

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Alex Noren has cracked the top 10 in the world, thanks to three European Tour wins. His secret? He can hit greens from almost any lie. And you can too – in four easy steps.

1. LINE ‘EM UP

Getty Images

Norén's eyes and ears run parallel to the ground. That's because he maintains his spine tilt from address through impact. It's hard not to catch it squarely from this position.

2. MAKE IT SNAPPY

Getty Images

Because he keeps his chest pointed toward the ground, Norén's arms can "snap" straight down as his right shoulder moves under his chin. This pushes the club "through" the ball for explosive impact.

3. PUSH & ROLL

Getty Images

Like all power hitters, Norén pushes off with his right foot through impact. Notice the tilt in his ankle—he's pushing both up and toward the target. This combo of lateral and vertical forces creates maximum energy transfer.

4. BUILD A WALL

Getty Images

Norén straightens his left leg to accept the force that pushing off with his right foot has created. This effectively builds a "wall" for his right hip to smash through, helping the clubhead reach the ball at peak speed.