Playing Career: 1996-

According to our voters, consider yourself lucky -- for the past 20 Tour seasons you've been paying witness to the greatest putter of all time, Tiger Woods. As you sit, you can probably peel off half a dozen highlight-reel putts Tiger has made in his career: The finger-pointing bomb at Valhalla on the first playoff hole against Bob May at the 2000 PGA Championship; the double-fist-pumping birdie on the 72nd hole of the 2008 U.S. Open to force a Monday playoff against Rocco Mediate; the hat-throwing downhill slider to snatch the 2008 Bay Hill Invitational from Bart Bryant; or the original-Tiger-fist-pump-inducing 14-footer on the island green at TPC Sawgrass to finish off his improbable comeback against Trip Kuehne at the 1994 U.S. Amateur.