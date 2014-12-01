Menu Close
Instruction

Three Quick Swing Cures for Whatever Ails Your Golf Game

Swing Tips: Align Your Shot Perfectly Every Time
Using GOLF's Full Swing Golf simulator, Top 100 Teacher Jason Carbone shows you how to align your shot consistently.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 24, 2016
Install App

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know that splitting fairways, draining putts and knocking chips close will lead to some seriously low scores. These three skills are absolute musts. Unfortunately, technical flaws can creep in all too easily. If your game starts to falter in any of these areas, Top 100 Teachers Mitchell Spearman, James Sieckmann and Mike Malaska are here to help. It's good golf medicine for players of all levels.

1. DRIVING: PUT A ROD THROUGH YOUR SHOULDER

Okay, not literally, but the image can work wonders. How? Some players turn too little on the backswing. Others rotate too much. For a perfect turn that gives you power and accuracy, imagine that there's an arrow pointing straight through your right shoulder at address. Your goal? Get the rod to point at the target for a perfect backswing.

Photo:

Pull your right shoulder behind you on the way to the top. This fuels a smoother, fuller backswing.

2. PUTTING: THROW YOUR BODY OFF BALANCE

Most weekend players lack the stability needed to strike putts with a square face. Try this: Roll up a towel "worm style" and stand on it as shown as you roll putts. The towel forces you off balance. To fight it, engage your core and tilt your hips at the same angle as your spine. Problem solved. Putting while standing on a towel trains you to disassociate your upper-body movement from your lower—the key to stroke and face stability.

Photo:

Putting while standing on a towel trains you to disassociate your upper-body movement from your lower—the key to stroke and face stability.

3. CHIPPING: GIVE YOUR CLUBFACE A TARGET

Fear of thin or fat shots fills you with doubt. Doubt causes tension. And tension leads to…thin or fat shots! A drill to break the cycle: Mark one dot on the ball and another dot on the fourth groove in the center of the clubface, then simply try to "connect the dots" on your practice chips. This single, simple task trains you to stop worrying, giving you the smoothness needed for pure contact.

Photo:

Centered, square chip contact is all that matters.

 

