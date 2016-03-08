Menu Close
Instruction

Take 20 Years Off Your Swing with a Brand New Stance

Photo: Getty Images

Achy back? Tweak your stance for a pain-free swing.

by Kevin Smeltz
Posted: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Your back aches. Your spine is tight. You feel about as loose as the Tin Man without his oil can. Buck up, you big stiff! You can cheat your way to a powerful, pain-free coil simply by tweaking your stance. Just consult the foot positions at right. One is sure to waken the long driver within. Bonus: No aspirin required.

1. SQUARED UP

Recommended for the uber-flexible. If you can't turn your left shoulder under your chin on your backswing, this stance isn't for you. You'll feel tight and powerless.

Photo:

2. FLARED OUT

Turning your right foot out "unlocks" your hips, fueling a bigger turn. The more you flare, the longer your windup will be. (Flare your left foot to free up your downswing turn.)

Photo:

3. FLARED & BACK

In addition to flaring it, pull your right foot back a few inches. You'll pump up your backswing and swing more in-to-out—the power-hitter's path—coming through.

Photo:

 

