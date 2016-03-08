Menu Close
Instruction

Here's How You Hinge the Club Correctly for Crisp Contact

Pure Contact Drill
Hit practice shots with a hockey grip to move the low point of your swing to just the right place.
by Jon Tattersall
Posted: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Install App

There's a correct way to flex the club up. The secret is all in the (right) wrist.

NO!

This is your standard weekend-play hinge (below). Yes, the club is up, but only because you've hinged your left wrist toward your left forearm. It's a one-way hinge, so even though you've created a nice 90-degree angle between the shaft and your forearms, the clubface is open. It looks good, but shots hit with this type of backswing are likely to miss short and right.

Photo:

There's a wrong way to do it ...

YES!

In addition to hinging your left wrist up (below), you need to bend your right wrist back and rotate your forearms, so the face is at the same angle as your left arm. Now the club is on plane and loaded for a powerful strike. See you on the green, player!

Photo:

... and a right way to do it!

 

