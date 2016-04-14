1. KEEP YOUR FEET GROUNDED

Too much lower-body action can make you lose your balance, rhythm and timing. As you swing through impact, firmly plant your left foot in the ground, as though you were trying to leave a footprint in the turf. This effectively turns your left leg into a solid post, letting your hands, arms and club whip past your body and hit the ball with maximum speed. At impact, you should feel most of your weight in your left heel, and your right heel should be barely off the ground.

To swing around a solid left side, plant your left foot into the ground as you swing through impact.

Graham Gaches

2. MAINTAIN FORWARD BEND

It's important to maintain the same amount of forward bend from address all the way through impact. This allows you to stay over the ball without moving your spine angle up or down, ensuring a solid strike. If you rise up (i.e., lean backward) out of your original address posture, you'll probably flip the club upward and catch the ball thin.

Graham Gaches

3. FINISH LEFT

At the end of your swing, you should feel most of your weight (about 80 percent) resting on the outside edge of your left foot, with your left instep slightly off the ground. Your hips should face the target, and your right shoulder should look down the fairway. If you can hit this position in good balance, you'll catch the ball flush time after time.

Graham Gaches

Your spine angle should remain the same from address through the hitting zone. A trick to achieve this: Focus on keeping your sternum the same distance from the ground.

For better balance in your follow-through, think "left" as you complete your swing. Most of your weight should be on the outside edge of your left foot, and your hips should have fired to the left.