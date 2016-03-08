Stick Your Wedges By Varying Your Swing Length

Most wedge shots require you to carry the ball a shorter distance than your full-swing wedge yardage. Throttling down is what makes wedging it tight so tough. To subtract yards, some players prefer to choke down on the handle, but that changes the lie angle of the club and can lead to poor contact.

Your best bet? Keep everything the same, but shorten the length of your through-swing. A limited follow-through automatically shaves yards. (Shortening your backswing does, too, but it's a hard move to pull off consistently because you can't see the clubhead.) The finish positions below are your new cheat sheet to dialing in any yardage with any wedge.