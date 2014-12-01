Menu Close
Instruction

Slicing? Hooking? Fix Your Worst Misses (by Doing the Opposite)!

Photo: Graham Gaches

Hitting the ball well isn't as simple as doing A, B and C. The mind and body can work at cross purposes, making the cure worse than the disease.

The golf swing has many contradictions. The fix for a given flaw is often the opposite of what should work. For example, you know that you fix a slice by getting the club to approach impact on an inside-out path. To achieve this, you start the club back by taking it to the inside. But what can happen? It's easy to loop the club to the outside at the top and cut across the ball, leading to—you guessed it!—a slice. A similar thing happens when fighting a hook: To avoid an overly inside path to the ball, you start the club outside, but can all too easily loop the club inside and close the face, leading to the hook you wanted to avoid. Here's how to fix your flaws, not make them worse.

MISSING RIGHT? TAKE IT OUTSIDE

If your typical miss is a slice, take the club away to the outside, making sure to keep the clubhead in front of your hands. It may seem counterintuitive, but this helps you take the club to the inside on the downswing, much like Jim Furyk, promoting an inside-to-out path. Finish your turn after impact—if you don't, your hands will race through impact with the clubface wide open, producing the slice move you wanted to avoid!

Photo:

If you're missing right, take your club outside.

MISSING LEFT? TAKE IT INSIDE

If your typical miss is a hook or a block, you're probably swinging down too much from the inside. You may think that starting the club to the outside will help, but this may force you to loop the club too far inside, making your hook worse. Instead, try to take the club away slightly to the inside, which promotes a fade-friendly out-to-in downswing path. As with the slice fix (above), be sure to finish your swing. If you don't, your hands may release the clubhead too soon through impact, creating the hook you want to eliminate.

Photo:

If you're missing left, take your club inside.

 

