Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

'Rule' Your Short Putts and Turn 5-Footers into Tap-Ins

Photo: Jesse Reiter

When you can roll it the length of a yardstick without your ball falling off track, your stroke measures up to the very best.

by Brad Brewer
Posted: Sat Nov. 5, 2016
Install App

Everyday players waste too many strokes by missing three- to five-footers—short putts that you know you should make. Why? Blame bad alignment and a lack of focus, from the start of your pre-putt routine onward. But don't sweat it—you can fix the problem in 30 seconds using a standard yardstick. Just follow the three "rules of the roll" at right. You'll get the feedback you need to get the ball on line, while building a rock-solid pre-putt routine using the untapped power of visualization.

1. SQUARE UP: THE STICK IS YOUR GUIDE

Lay a yardstick on a flat area of the practice green (your kitchen floor will work, too). Place a ball in the peg hole on one end of the yardstick, then address the ball. Use the inch markings on either side of the stick to set the face square to your "line."

2. LOOK DOWN: PICTURE A PERFECT ROLL

Scan your eyes from the ball to the far end of the yardstick—visualize a straight-line roll right into the "hole." Then smoothly pull the trigger. Your goal: Re-create the straight roll embedded in your mind by motoring the putter straight down the yardstick.

3. ADJUST: STAY ON TRACK

If the ball rolls off the yardstick, you either pushed or pulled the putt, since your aim was perfect in Step 1. This is feed-back you can't buy! With a little practice, you'll instinctively nix the errors that cause you to miss from short range.

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More