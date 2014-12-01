THE PROBLEM

Try as you might, you just can't start putts on your chosen line—you push or pull them all day long. And the harder you try to control the putterface through impact, the worse you roll it.

THE DRILL TO FIX IT

At address, shuttle the grip up through your hands until it hits your sternum. Next, make a few strokes with the grip touching your chest. Congrats.

You've just learned to swing the putter around a fixed point, which makes it easy to square the face at impact— the secret to starting putts on-line.

Some players spend months building a stroke that takes a clockwork-like coordination of moving parts. But with this drill, you're mere minutes away from a repeatable, pendulum-like motion.