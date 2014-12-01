Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter

Paul Casey ranked seventh in total driving in 2016. He was 49th in driving distance (287.3 yards) and 36th in driving accuracy (64.7 percent). Use his four keys and launch your drives deeper and straighter.

1. STARE IT DOWN

Casey's at bat, and his eyes stay on the ball—even after he hits it. You were probably taught to keep your eyes fixed on the ball through contact, but swiveling your head to watch it fly off the clubface frees your torso to turn. Your reward? More clubhead speed than you ever imagined.

2. LEVEL OUT YOUR TURN

His hips rotate first at the start of his downswing, so at impact they're much more open to the target than his chest is. Hips, then shoulders—that's the right sequence. Also, Casey's hips turn in place (his belt is nearly horizontal) but his shoulders rotate on an angle. Most weekend players get this backwards and suffer for it.

3. PIN TO WIN

Casey knows a swing secret that Ben Hogan also used: Keep your upper-left bicep pinned to your torso. Without this connection, the arms can't catch up to your lower body, which races ahead to start the downswing. This makes your swing "untethered," sapping precious speed. Hey, you earned those nice biceps—put "em to work!

4. SLOW YOUR ROLL

You may have been told to roll your right hand over your left through impact to keep from slicing, but Casey sets the record straight. At impact, his hands mirror the position they had at address. Like most big, straight hitters, Paul uses his body turn, not his hands, to square the face.