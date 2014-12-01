Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter

Perfect Driver Contact Drill
Pause at the top to nail the sweet spot without over-swinging.
by Brady Riggs
Posted: Tue Jan. 3, 2017
Install App

Paul Casey ranked seventh in total driving in 2016. He was 49th in driving distance (287.3 yards) and 36th in driving accuracy (64.7 percent). Use his four keys and launch your drives deeper and straighter.

1. STARE IT DOWN

Casey's at bat, and his eyes stay on the ball—even after he hits it. You were probably taught to keep your eyes fixed on the ball through contact, but swiveling your head to watch it fly off the clubface frees your torso to turn. Your reward? More clubhead speed than you ever imagined.

2. LEVEL OUT YOUR TURN

His hips rotate first at the start of his downswing, so at impact they're much more open to the target than his chest is. Hips, then shoulders—that's the right sequence. Also, Casey's hips turn in place (his belt is nearly horizontal) but his shoulders rotate on an angle. Most weekend players get this backwards and suffer for it.

3. PIN TO WIN

Casey knows a swing secret that Ben Hogan also used: Keep your upper-left bicep pinned to your torso. Without this connection, the arms can't catch up to your lower body, which races ahead to start the downswing. This makes your swing "untethered," sapping precious speed. Hey, you earned those nice biceps—put "em to work!

4. SLOW YOUR ROLL

You may have been told to roll your right hand over your left through impact to keep from slicing, but Casey sets the record straight. At impact, his hands mirror the position they had at address. Like most big, straight hitters, Paul uses his body turn, not his hands, to square the face.

Photo:

Paul Casey ranked seventh in total driving in 2016.

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More