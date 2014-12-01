Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

The Secret to Soft Bunker Shots: Hit Them One-Handed

Photo: Graham Gaches

As the club contacts the sand, let go of your wedge with your right hand. This reduces spin—the ball will pop out and land softly on the green.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Nov. 11, 2016
Install App

To hit a pillowy-soft greenside bunker shot, you don't need to swing harder to generate more spin. In fact, it's just the opposite: You want to swing a bit slower to make the ball come out "dead," as though you had tossed a horseshoe onto the green.

Set up as you normally would (i.e., weight slightly left, ball forward in stance, clubface a bit open) and make your usual bunker swing.

But as the clubhead makes contact with the sand, let go of the club with your right hand. This one-handed technique will kill the ball's speed, allowing it to come out softly and stop quickly.

But even though you're only using one hand, make sure to finish your swing. You want the clubhead to slow down as it reaches impact, not to stop or decelerate quickly—that's how you leave the ball in the bunker.

The next time you find yourself short-sided and in a greenside trap, try the one-handed approach to blast it close.

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More