Instruction
Justin Rose's Best Putting Drill Will Help You Make More Birdies
Well Read With Justin Rose
2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose shares this great green reading tip to help drastically improve your putting.
To be the king of the greens, you must start your putts on the right line. I roll in plenty of birdies, especially under pressure. I credit a drill i've used the past few seasons. It instantly fixes a misaimed putterface. Here's how it works.
Step 1
Point an alignment stick at the hole on a straight putt. Set your putter behind the stick, and aim it straight down the rod.
Step 2
Look down at the putter and trace a line with your eyes to the hole.
Step 3
You may feel like you've misaimed. You haven't. Adjust your posture until both the stick and the putterface point straight at the cup. Perfect aim!
