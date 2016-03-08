Justin Rose's Best Putting Drill Will Help You Make More Birdies

To be the king of the greens, you must start your putts on the right line. I roll in plenty of birdies, especially under pressure. I credit a drill i've used the past few seasons. It instantly fixes a misaimed putterface. Here's how it works.

Step 1

Point an alignment stick at the hole on a straight putt. Set your putter behind the stick, and aim it straight down the rod.

Step 2

Look down at the putter and trace a line with your eyes to the hole.

Step 3

You may feel like you've misaimed. You haven't. Adjust your posture until both the stick and the putterface point straight at the cup. Perfect aim!