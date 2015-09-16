Jack Nicklaus

Playing Career: 1961-2005

No one can argue that when it came down to the most-heated, most pressure-packed moments, Nicklaus came through more often than not. If he hadn't already beaten you from the tee box and green, he'd break you with a putt out of nowhere. Nicklaus' putting greatness is more about the drama than anything else. He one-putted six of the final nine greens at the 1986 Masters to roar from eight spots back to claim his record-setting 18th major. Each one is a reminder of what legendary putting is all about.