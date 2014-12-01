Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole

Photo: Darren Robinson

Kapalua’s 663-yard finisher can be an easy birdie with the right strategy.

by Jerry King
Posted: Wed Jan. 4, 2017
Install App

Long par 5s seem scary, but when they're downhill (and better yet, downwind), they're scoring holes. Take the par-5 18th at Kapalua's Plantation Course. Over the past two Tournament of Champions events, the Tour's second longest hole has yielded 136 birdies or better against just 12 bogeys or worse. The downhill, right-to-left design usually has the Maui trade winds at the players' backs, so it's reachable in two. Here's how to say "aloha" to birdie or eagle on long, downhill par 5s.

1. PAUSE FOR POWER

At Kapalua, most pros aim up the right side and hit a draw, hoping to catch the speed slot in the middle of the fairway that can add 100 yards of roll. A trick for hitting a draw? Pause—literally—at the top of your backswing. A slight, split-second delay keeps you from coming over the top and hitting a cut and instead promotes a powerful inside-out path.

2. PLAY SHORT ON DOWNHILL APPROACHES

On downhill shots, the target is a lot closer than you think, so forget about attacking the pin. Look for a landing spot short of the putting surface and let the ball roll to the pin. Sure, a double-eagle is unlikely, but your best chance at an albatross is to allow for your second shot to roll.

Photo:

3. CHECK YOUR STANCE

Downhill lies make shots play one or two clubs shorter. But before you swing away, consider ball position. If the fairway slopes right to left as it does here, the ball will sit slightly above your feet. Normally you'd move the ball back in your stance on such a lie, but because the downslope is tilting your shoulders to the left, keep your sphere in its normal position. Now you're poised for pure contact—and a new nickname: The Big Kahuna!

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More