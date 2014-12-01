Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot

Flop Shot Basics
A hinge trick that adds loft for perfect flops from any lie.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Dec. 29, 2016
Install App

Your approach leaves you short-sided behind a bunker with little green to work with. Time for a flop! But that's a short-game shot most weekend golfers try to avoid.

If you struggle with it, you're likely closing the clubface through impact. To lob the ball high and tight, it's necessary to maximize loft—and to do that, you need to keep the clubface open from start to finish.

To begin, open your stance and play the ball ahead of center, with the butt of the shaft pointing at your zipper and your feet slightly farther apart than usual. Lay the clubface open, take your normal grip and make your typical pitch swing, with your weight centered and the club pointing to the sky.

Photo:

A potent weapon in your short-game arsenal, the flop shot is an easy shot to pull off once you know the basics. The secret is in the clubface: Keep it wide open throughout the swing.

Imagine that the face is a mirror in which you can see your reflection throughout the swing. The higher and shorter you want to fly the ball, the more you should widen your stance and speed up your swing.

With a little practice, you'll have this show-off shot down pat!

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More