SHAPE SHOTS WITH YOUR FINISH

Profile: You hit the ball a long way, but your game needs control and consistency.

Traditional instruction says that to draw or fade the ball, you should aim your body along your start line (the line on which you want the ball to leave the clubface) and point the face at where you want the ball to finish. If only it were that easy.

A more reliable way to shape shots is to alter your finish. To hit a draw, complete your swing with the clubshaft farther down your back, so that it almost hits your right shoulder blade. To hit a fade, finish with the club above your head, so that your left forearm and the shaft form a right angle. By creating the desired finish position, you'll make the mid-swing adjustments needed to bring the club down on a path that's more conducive to producing a draw or a fade (i.e., shallow for a draw and steeper for a fade).

Take It to the Range

To hit a draw, try to finish your swing with the clubhead hanging farther down your back, near your right shoulder blade.

To hit a fade, don't allow the shaft to drop behind your back at the end of the swing—stop when your left forearm and the shaft form a right angle.