Instruction

How a Hanger Can Turn Your Flubbed Shots Into Tap-Ins

Photo: PRESTON MACK

This household item can help you get up and down more often.

by Dana Rader
Posted: Tue Dec. 13, 2016
Install App

You rarely get up and down greenside, so your buddies take you to the cleaners in your weekly Nassau. Well, it so happens that going to the cleaners can help "iron" out your chipping woes.

THE DRILL

Grab a hanger from your closet and stick your arms through it up to your elbows, as shown. Make a few chip swings. The hanger forces your arms into a tight triangle shape in front of your chest, making it impossible for your left elbow to "fly" out, or for either arm to dominate the motion—two flaws that turn crisp strikes into chunks. Keep swinging, ingrain the connected feel and use it on the course. Before long, it'll be your buddies who have to press.

