Hank Haney's 11 Best Twitter Swing Tips to Help Your Game

Hank Haney is one of the most accomplished and recognizable names in golf instruction.

When he was Tiger Woods' coach from 2004-10, Woods won six of his 14 major championships and had 31 victories on the PGA Tour (in just 93 starts). Haney later penned the book, "The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods," which gave fans an inside look at their relationship.

Haney still teaches, and he now hosts his own show, Hank Haney Golf Radio, on SiriusXM. You can also find him on social media, where he has provided tips to hundreds of golfers over the years. Whether you're trying to fix a slice, straighten your draw or top fewer shots, Haney is one of the best follows in the game. Here are 11 of his best fixes—free of charge!

Tip 1: How to straighten out your hook

@HankHaney My big miss is a hook. Any ideas on how to straigten my ball flight? pic.twitter.com/Tk8XysbwHI — BRIAN (@URClassless) June 9, 2016

Square ur setup, u r too closed at address, make sure you finish thru w ur body turn and keep ur left arm moving https://t.co/GfIsPtOx2q — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 10, 2016

Tip 2: How to hit higher tee shots

Your driver needs more loft https://t.co/LKmTaLKwwj — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 9, 2016

Tip 3: How to stop slicing and topping

@HankHaney can I get a quick breakdown? Been having driver issues. My miss is top or a slice. Thanks Hank!!! pic.twitter.com/geuJW5FXvT — Kyle Goebel (@Kgabes1111) June 9, 2016

Too far from the ball and path is too much left relative to ur alignment, square ur stance it isn't working https://t.co/Bitm5XqCwM — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 10, 2016

Tip 4: How to stop coming over the top

@HankHaney what can I do to prevent my hands coming before the ball , what can I do to fix my grip ? #help pic.twitter.com/RmkWOl7vOi — Chance The Napper (@ry_chance) June 9, 2016

Focus on fixing your low block slice, take practice swings as if the ball was on a high tee https://t.co/3DTBjHl1nC — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 9, 2016

Tip 5: How to ease your back pain

@HankHaney experiencing some lower back pain, due to too much right side bend I think. Can you help? pic.twitter.com/G0bmyVKBWY — Tim Maclauchlan (@tm6862) June 10, 2016

Make sure u fully release ur rt foot through the ball https://t.co/nCCbpdecJE — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 11, 2016

Tip 6: How to shorten your backswing

Hey @HankHaney - any advice to keep from crossing the line at the top? pic.twitter.com/In4qQpbbhj — Christopher Boynton (@crboynton) June 20, 2016

Left arm more up and less in and rotate it more to the top https://t.co/M9kp0hnJuB — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) June 20, 2016

Tip 7: How to make a "big" draw a "little" draw

@HankHaney any thoughts i keep hitting big draws pic.twitter.com/oQL3MeDsrH — Jake Rich (@Jake2Rich) May 25, 2016

A little too much arching ur back coming into the ball, this causes ur hands to close the clubface too quickly https://t.co/1IeJTJaxdT — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) May 25, 2016

Tip 8: How to straighten out a fade

@HankHaney I want to stop hitting a fade with the Driver, any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/aCHdc63qOZ — T R (@trotrobison) May 23, 2016

Point the club more rt at the top, swing more to the rt coming down https://t.co/WJSZwN8eBe — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) May 25, 2016

Tip 9: How to find the center of the clubface

@HankHaney why am I hitting it on the toe? pic.twitter.com/y0Elve4dj5 — Spencer in Saltlake (@golfguitarist) May 7, 2016

U r a little too far from the ball at address and getting even further from it coming into the ball https://t.co/imIgwHXzyU — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) May 9, 2016

Tip 10: How to stop fatting it

Dear @HankHaney I am experiencing an early release. It results in fat, thick, ugly shots that friends laugh at. Help pic.twitter.com/bv7nZn14CU — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) May 6, 2016

If the divots r deep u r too steep, fix that first, delaying the release will steepen the hit more, u r improving https://t.co/HDaLRW0qcn — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) May 9, 2016

Tip 11: How to perfect your downswing

@HankHaney working on transition from the top of my downswing. Overall thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GMm0Amnnfh — John L (@John_Lewe) June 8, 2016