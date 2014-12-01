Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

For a Great Backswing, Don't Be a Dumbbell -- Use One!

Photo: Preston Mack

Swing the weight to here, then make the same swing with a club.

by Brian Mogg
Posted: Thu Dec. 8, 2016
Install App

While your John Daly driver windup looks cool, letting the club "drop" past parallel is costing you yards. That's because you probably tilt your body toward the target and fold your left elbow, leading to weak slices. To maximize power, stop your backswing at its natural end point.

STEP 1

Grab a 3-pound dumbbell (or object of similar weight). Using only your left arm, swing the weight back as you would your driver. The dumbbell's mass forces you to keep your left arm straight and limits how high you swing your arm -- perfect.

STEP 2

Swap the dumbbell for your driver and repeat. Your swing should now feel "wider," not longer. Don't fret -- this shorter, compact move packs more punch than a long, loose one, and it's easier to time. Remember: A shorter backswing equals huge drives.

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More