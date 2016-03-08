Golf Tips: How to Master the Low-Flying Punch Shot

You've reached a pivotal point in your match, and your tee shot has come to rest in the rough behind some low-hanging tree limbs. The conservative play would be to punch it out and try to get up and down from the fairway, but the green is unobstructed and reachable—if you can hit a low chaser. Here's how to master the low-flying punch shot.

STEP 1: SET YOUR WEIGHT FORWARD

Play the ball slightly back of center in your stance and set most of your weight on your front foot. Your hands should stay slightly forward of your zipper so that the shaft leans toward the target, reducing loft on the clubface.

Photo: Graham Gaches

STEP 2: SHIFT YOUR WEIGHT FORWARD

On the downswing, shift your weight even more onto your front side, which will keep the handle leaning forward and allow the clubhead to slide through the grass a little easier. Make sure to keep your body rotating through the shot to help flight the ball down.

Photo: Graham Gaches

STEP 3: GET YOUR CHEST FORWARD

Stop your follow-through with the clubhead at or below the height of your hands, roughly waist high. And try to get your chest to finish over your front foot, so that your left leg and sternum form a straight line. This will help you deliver the clubhead to the ball with forward shaft lean, sending the shot toward your target low and right on-line.