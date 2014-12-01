The warmer climates get blustery this time of year, so you need to hit the ball low and chase it down the fairway to maximize distance off the tee. That's harder to pull off with today's high-launching drivers, but it can be done. Here's how to drive it low and long in the wind.

Tee the ball lower so that the entire ball is "on" the clubface (that is, no part of the ball protrudes above the top of the clubhead). Next, position the ball farther back in your stance, just forward of center. These two adjustments let you contact the ball lower on the clubface and with a more level swing, for a lower, more piercing flight. Also, try to limit the hinge in your wrists on the backswing—this flattens your swing arc and takes loft off the clubface. Practice these three simple moves and you'll bust it through even the stiffest gusts.

