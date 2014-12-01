Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

How To Be Strong and Long When Teeing Off in the Wind

Photo: Graham Gaches

If you play well but want to shave those last few strokes off your handicap, here's a tip for you.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Jan. 15, 2017
Install App

The warmer climates get blustery this time of year, so you need to hit the ball low and chase it down the fairway to maximize distance off the tee. That's harder to pull off with today's high-launching drivers, but it can be done. Here's how to drive it low and long in the wind.

Tee the ball lower so that the entire ball is "on" the clubface (that is, no part of the ball protrudes above the top of the clubhead). Next, position the ball farther back in your stance, just forward of center. These two adjustments let you contact the ball lower on the clubface and with a more level swing, for a lower, more piercing flight. Also, try to limit the hinge in your wrists on the backswing—this flattens your swing arc and takes loft off the clubface. Practice these three simple moves and you'll bust it through even the stiffest gusts.

At address, play the ball farther back in your stance than normal for your driver. Tee it low enough that no part of the ball should appear above the crown of the club when you sole it behind the ball. Minimize wrist hinge in your backswing. This flattens your swing arc and reduces the amount of loft on the clubface. Combined with your setup changes, this move is a bona fide gust-buster!

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More