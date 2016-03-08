Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Chip Away Your Three-Putts
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How to Hit It Pure from Soggy Turf
by Jason Carbone
Click to read more
Improve Your Game Instantly with an 8-Second Shot Clock
by Mike Bender
Click to read more
Want to Hit High Bombs Off the Tee? Try These 4 Easy Steps
by Bernie Najar
Click to read more
Swing Thought: Go SPLAT! On the Tee Box
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
How to Flush Your Fairway Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Add Ten Yards to Your Drive with This Stretch
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
How to Hit Tape Measure Tee Shots
by Liam Mucklow
Click to read more
Swing Tips: How to Hinge the Club Correctly for Crisp Contact
by Jon Tattersall
Click to read more
How to Eat Smart: Unsolicited Advice Is Unsavory for Your Game
by Edited by David DeNunzio
Click to read more
Maximize Swing Speed By Swinging With a Rope
by E.A. Tischler
Click to read more
How to Drain Every Short Putt
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Fix Your Release and Hit Your Irons a Full Club Longer
Click to read more
Fix Your Slice: Three Causes of the Dreaded Slice and Cures for Each
by Debbie Doniger
Instruction

Swing in Shambles? Here Are 5 Ways to Reboot Your Game

Golf Fitness: Build Power in Your Swing
Live from Golf & Body NYC, performance coach Matt Atkins demonstrates a simple medicine ball drill to help your drives become more explosive.
by Bhrett McCabe
Posted: Tue Nov. 15, 2016
Install App

Your swing is hurting, nothing is working, and you can't stop the bleeding. Luckily, the doctor is in. Take these five tips for getting your game in good health—and call us in the morning.

1. Vent! Then Let it Go…

A run of bad shots can turn a mild-mannered golfer into a raging bull. Well, rage on! "Don't bury anger or frustration inside," says sports psychologist Bhrett McCabe, Ph.D. "It'll fester within you and toy with your emotions for the entire round." Take a brief moment to find a release. Make tight fists, grunt—anything primal that isn't a danger to anyone, and that doesn't violate etiquette (no cursing in someone's backswing). "Just make sure to cool down after venting," McCabe says. "Let that frustration go so you can hit your next shot with zero interference from the previous one."

2. Reboot Your Rhythm

When a baseball pitcher begins to lose his rhythm, he'll often kneel behind the mound and retie his cleats. "He's not stalling," McCabe says. "It's a way for an athlete to regain awareness of what's happening around him and to get that normal rhythm back. One of my Tour players was so sickened by his range performance that he went back to the locker room to change his shoes before teeing off. That helped him reboot his rhythm. Then he shot a 63."

3. Call Your Shots

Even if you've hit nothing but worm-burners for three holes, take a chance—try working the ball and varying trajectory. "On the tee, tell yourself you plan to hit a 10-yard draw, starting it just right of center," McCabe suggests. "Calling your shots will shift your focus to big-ticket items like aim and swing shape and eliminate your preoccupation with mechanics that mess with your head."

Photo:

Here are some simple steps to stop the bleeding when it comes to your golf game.

4. Bring a Backup Swing

Start every round with a contingency plan—a strategy to fall back on if you sense your round veering off track. Make it simple, something you know you can pull off, whether it's using only a choke-down three-quarter swing on approach shots, or hitting only hybrids off the tee on a bad-driving day. "Odds are, you won't turn a "D" game into an "A" game in just a few holes," McCabe says. "But if you can go from "D" to "B minus," you'll post a score and enjoy the day a lot more."

5. Don't Give Up

The 19th hole can't come soon enough when you're struggling, but don't stop giving it your all. "Lessons you learn while grinding will pay off in the future," McCabe says. Also, a bad round is a great time to practice a new shot or technique, because, hey, you've got nothing to lose! Sure, your hopes of going low are gone, but you can still improve. Practice that stinger 3-wood you've been toying with on the range, or a new chipping technique. "See a bad round as a chance to test-drive new shots. And besides, grinding to the very last stroke builds character.”

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More