Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Private Lessons: Chip Away Your Three-Putts

Photo: Graham Gaches

Getting your chip shots up in the air quickly with ample spin gives you the control needed to knock shots close enough to eliminate three-putting.

Before you blame your putting stroke for every three-putt, take a closer look at your short game—in particular, your chipping and wedge play. If the average length of your first putt is greater than 20 feet, you're not hitting your short shots close enough to the hole, which puts a ton of stress on your putting game. Work on the following chipping drill in practice and you should quickly be able to cut your leave distance to under 10 feet, which will make two-putts a whole lot easier.

First, lay your golf bag down about 18 inches in front of your ball, and without allowing the club to touch the bag, hit some chips over it with your sand wedge. The close proximity of the bag will force you to hit down on the ball sharply and with lots of acceleration, creating spin and giving you good distance control. You'll also learn to keep your weight forward and your hands ahead of the ball at impact, which is key to hitting solid chips and pitches and eliminating those lengthy first putts.

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More