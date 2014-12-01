Menu Close
Instruction

The Lip Bomb: Brush Off Your Baseball Swing for Fairway Bunkers

Playing with a Pro: How to Attack the Pin from a Fairway Bunker
 
The Director of Instruction at Sleepy Hollow Country Club explains how to attack the pin from a fairway bunker in this edition of GOLF LIVE's Playing with a Pro.
by Brady Riggs
Posted: Mon Nov. 21, 2016
Install App

When it's useful: The ball is nestled near the lip of a fairway bunker. You have to stand in the hazard to properly address the ball, and when you do, the ball is at waist height.

How to hit it: Batter up! Think back to your days as a Little Leaguer and knock this one out of the park.

Grip Near the Steel. It's a funky stance. To create some semblance of a "normal" address position, choke all the way down to the end of the grip. Use your 7-iron—the goal is to hit the ball just far enough to leave a manageable wedge into the green.

Photo:

Aim for Right Field. With the ball at waist height, your swing will be ultra-flat, meaning you'll pull it left no matter what. To compensate, aim a good 20 yards to the right of where you want the ball to end up and set the face square to your aim line.

Photo:

Make a Baseball Swing. Now the fun part. Swing the club as though you're crushing a waist-high fastball, or pretend that you're swinging across the top of your dining room table: Key: Keep the club below shoulder level. Suh-wing…and a hit!

Photo:
