Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Add Distance Off the Tee with Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives

Blair O'Neal: Core Strength Bends for Big Drives
Ten more yards… instantly? (It's not a stretch!) Blair O'Neal shows you how a simple pre-round stretch can give you more length off the tee.
by Blair O'Neal
Posted: Fri Dec. 16, 2016 Updated: Wed Dec. 28, 2016
Install App

Stretch your lats on both sides to boost swing speed off the tee — call it the Blair Switch Project.

Some golfers lift weights to add swing speed. Me, I prefer exercises that increase range of motion, as opposed to increasing my biceps. Here's your fast track to a faster swing.

This move stretches your upper body while strengthening your legs, setting you up for added power through impact. Stand erect with your driver held above your head. Next, step forward with your right foot and drop your left knee toward the ground. Keeping your right shin and your back perpendicular to the ground, slowly lean your upper body to the right. Do you feel a stretch in the left side of your torso? Great! That stretch helps you make a wider backswing. Next, slowly lean to the left so you feel the same stretch in your right side—this lets you keep that bend toward the ball through impact, ensuring sweet-spot contact. Switch legs and repeat. Do this stretch daily and right before teeing off. The ball won't know what hit it.

Photo:

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More