Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Chip Away Your Three-Putts
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How to Hit It Pure from Soggy Turf
by Jason Carbone
Click to read more
Improve Your Game Instantly with an 8-Second Shot Clock
by Mike Bender
Click to read more
Want to Hit High Bombs Off the Tee? Try These 4 Easy Steps
by Bernie Najar
Click to read more
Swing Thought: Go SPLAT! On the Tee Box
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
How to Flush Your Fairway Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Add Ten Yards to Your Drive with This Stretch
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
How to Hit Tape Measure Tee Shots
by Liam Mucklow
Click to read more
Swing Tips: How to Hinge the Club Correctly for Crisp Contact
by Jon Tattersall
Click to read more
How to Eat Smart: Unsolicited Advice Is Unsavory for Your Game
by Edited by David DeNunzio
Click to read more
Maximize Swing Speed By Swinging With a Rope
by E.A. Tischler
Click to read more
How to Drain Every Short Putt
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Fix Your Release and Hit Your Irons a Full Club Longer
Click to read more
Fix Your Slice: Three Causes of the Dreaded Slice and Cures for Each
by Debbie Doniger
Instruction

Need Yards? Copy These Setup and Impact Positions to the Letter

Photo: Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated

Instructor Eric Johnson demonstrates how to improve your drives.

by Eric Johnson
Posted: Mon Dec. 5, 2016
Install App

You've heard it a million times: Hit up on the ball when using a driver. That's true in theory, but just before impact things are moving too fast to "hit up" at the precise millisecond, even on smooth swings. An upward attack takes a little planning. It's all in the address position. As you settle into your stance, drop your right shoulder a few inches toward the ground. You should feel plenty of upper-body tilt. (Imagine you're a plane taking off.)

Next, bump your left hip slightly toward the target, putting a "kink" in your right side. Practice in front of a full-length mirror. You've got it right when your setup looks like a reverse-K. Your goal? Maintain the reverse-K throughout your backswing and all the way down to impact. When you do this, the club will have to ascend into the ball, giving you the high-launch, low-spin contact all power hitters crave. Remember: You can't spell "Kaboom!" without a K.

Photo:

SPECIAL K: Position your body in a reverse-K shape at address and impact—it turns you into a human launching pad.

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More