Fix of the Week: The Easy Way to Add Power and Yards to Your Drives
Driving: The Easy Way to Add Speed, Power and Yards
Speed up your arms—not your whole body—for extra yards off the tee.
Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Tom Stickney of The Vidanta Golf Academies.
Unable to get the power off the tee that you desire? Here's how you can easily speed up your arms -- not your whole body -- for extra yards off the tee.
