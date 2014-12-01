Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Blackburn of Blackburn Golf at Greystone G.C. in Birmingham, Ala.

Great wedge players are able to control their distances effortlessly. How can you do the same? Picture a clock when deciding how long to make your backswing to nail any distance and catch every wedge square. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how.

