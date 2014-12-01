Instruction
Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Tour Tricks for Perfect Pitches
Tour Tricks for Perfect Pitches
Add spin by opening the face at address and closing the grip at impact.
Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett of Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.
Do you struggle with long chip shots and have a hard time getting them to spin and stop close to the hole like the pros? We can help. You can add spin to your chips by opening the face at address and closing the grip at impact. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how.
