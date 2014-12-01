Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett of Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn.

Do you struggle with long chip shots and have a hard time getting them to spin and stop close to the hole like the pros? We can help. You can add spin to your chips by opening the face at address and closing the grip at impact. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how.

FIX FINDER: Transform Your Game With Our Free Swing App



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Putting: Tour Tricks for Perfect Pitches