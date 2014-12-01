Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs of Woodley Lakes G.C. in Van Nuys, Calif.

Do you regularly struggle on the greens, not with your rolls but with your reads? Do you wonder how great green-readers do it? We can help. Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs says the secrect is this: forget the line! Great putters use feel to find the correct path to the hole. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how to do it yourself.

FIX FINDER: Transform Your Game With Our Free Swing App



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Putting: Take Your Reads to a Whole New Level