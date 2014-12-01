Menu Close
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Perfect Putt Speed Drill

Perfect Putt Speed Drill
Practice like the pros: Roll putts without thinking about the hole.
by Mark Hackett
Posted: Fri Dec. 9, 2016
Install App

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett.

Do you struggle to get the right speed and distance on your putts, especially longer putts? This can be a very frustrating problem that leads to skyrocketing scores. But fear not, Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett has a very easy drill to fix this problem.Watch the quick video tip below.

FIX FINDER: Transform Your Game With Our Free Swing App

Download For Free: Apple | Android

Perfect Putt Speed Drill

Perfect Putt Speed Drill
Practice like the pros: Roll putts without thinking about the hole.

 

