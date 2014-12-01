Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett.

Do you struggle to get the right speed and distance on your putts, especially longer putts? This can be a very frustrating problem that leads to skyrocketing scores. But fear not, Top 100 Teacher Mark Hackett has a very easy drill to fix this problem.Watch the quick video tip below.

FIX FINDER: Transform Your Game With Our Free Swing App



Download For Free: Apple | Android

Perfect Putt Speed Drill