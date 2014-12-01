Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs of Woodley Lakes G.C. in Van Nuys, Calif.

Do you hook the ball frequently, resulting in lost tee shots or approaches that are way off line? We can help. You're problem likely has two do with two primary issues: alignment and a tendency for your body to fall behind during your swing. Watch the quick video tip below to straighten out those shots

Irons: Nix Your Hook for Good