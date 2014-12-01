Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett.

Do you struggle to drive the ball in the fairway and instead pull a lot of tee shots into the rough or worse? Top 100 Teacher Joe Hallett has a drill that can train you stop this bad habit. Do the "Stop, Drop and Go" to move pulled drives back to the fairway. Watch the quick video tip below ot learn how.

A Drill to Nix Pulled Drives