Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Masters Champ Danny Willett

Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Danny Willett, of England, hits a chip on the 10th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Jan. 13, 2017
Install App

Short chips from just off the green demand a delicate touch. These four moves will help you get up and down like Masters champ Danny Willett.

1. FACE THE SKY

Willett's clubface points up at the sky. Copy this! How? Simply by having "quiet" hands. Manipulating the face through impact is a sure-fire way to blade it.

Photo:

2. KEEP YOUR SPEED

Although the rough will grab your wedge and limit the length of your follow-through, be like Willett and keep steady speed through impact. The moment you quit on the shot is the moment you'll flub it.

Photo:

3. LOAD AND LOCK

Willett maintains the left-knee flex established at address. This is key, as it lets your swing bottom out when it's supposed to. Thin chips are often caused by losing knee flex.

Photo:

4. GO FOR CHOKE

Because he maintains his left knee flex, Willett chokes down a few inches on the handle. This subtle yet critical adjustment ensures center contact as the wedge hits the bottom of its arc. It also keeps the face square, promoting crisp strikes.

Photo:

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More