Short chips from just off the green demand a delicate touch. These four moves will help you get up and down like Masters champ Danny Willett.

1. FACE THE SKY

Willett's clubface points up at the sky. Copy this! How? Simply by having "quiet" hands. Manipulating the face through impact is a sure-fire way to blade it.

Photo: Getty Images

2. KEEP YOUR SPEED

Although the rough will grab your wedge and limit the length of your follow-through, be like Willett and keep steady speed through impact. The moment you quit on the shot is the moment you'll flub it.

Photo: Getty Images

3. LOAD AND LOCK

Willett maintains the left-knee flex established at address. This is key, as it lets your swing bottom out when it's supposed to. Thin chips are often caused by losing knee flex.

Photo: Getty Images

4. GO FOR CHOKE

Because he maintains his left knee flex, Willett chokes down a few inches on the handle. This subtle yet critical adjustment ensures center contact as the wedge hits the bottom of its arc. It also keeps the face square, promoting crisp strikes.