Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Chip Away Your Three-Putts
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How to Hit It Pure from Soggy Turf
by Jason Carbone
Click to read more
Improve Your Game Instantly with an 8-Second Shot Clock
by Mike Bender
Click to read more
Want to Hit High Bombs Off the Tee? Try These 4 Easy Steps
by Bernie Najar
Click to read more
Swing Thought: Go SPLAT! On the Tee Box
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
How to Flush Your Fairway Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Add Ten Yards to Your Drive with This Stretch
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
How to Hit Tape Measure Tee Shots
by Liam Mucklow
Click to read more
Swing Tips: How to Hinge the Club Correctly for Crisp Contact
by Jon Tattersall
Click to read more
How to Eat Smart: Unsolicited Advice Is Unsavory for Your Game
by Edited by David DeNunzio
Click to read more
Maximize Swing Speed By Swinging With a Rope
by E.A. Tischler
Click to read more
How to Drain Every Short Putt
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Fix Your Release and Hit Your Irons a Full Club Longer
Click to read more
Fix Your Slice: Three Causes of the Dreaded Slice and Cures for Each
by Debbie Doniger
Instruction

New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw

Yoga For Golfers: Generate Swing Power With Chair Pose
Lower body stability and strength are crucial to a golfer's swing. Katherine Roberts, founder of Yoga For Golfers, demonstrates a pose that can help you use the gravity and ground reaction forces to your advantage. 

The New Year is nearly upon us, so it’s time to start thinking about golf for 2017. We’ve assembled some basic tips to serve as a New Year’s Resolution for each facet of your game.

If your misses are a never-ending parade of slices and thin shots, it's a good bet that your left elbow is bending too much at impact and into the follow-through. This, in turn, causes your left arm to fly away from your body, creating an undesirable position that closely resembles the galline anatomical feature for which it is named: the chicken wing.

To fix this mistake, grip your driver with your left hand only and set the back of your right hand behind your left elbow, at the base of your tricep muscle. Make a couple of easy swings with your left arm back and through, applying pressure to your elbow with your right hand. As you swing through, notice how the left elbow turns down and doesn't fold out. Repeat this drill several times before teeing off, then try to re-create in your full swing the same feeling of turning your left elbow toward the ground. Not only will that chicken wing fly the coop, that slice of yours should straighten out—and maybe even turn into a powerful draw.

Photo:

It can be hard to tell when you let your left arm fly away from your body in the swing. To get the feeling for a proper left-arm position, hold your left elbow in place with your right hand as you make left-arm-only practice swings.

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More