Dave Stockton Sr.

Playing Career: 1964-

Even his sons, Ronnie and Dave Jr. will admit: "Dad got more out of his game than anyone." His secret: a strong mental attitude and a superlative knack for judging green slope and green speed that made putting almost too simple for the two-time PGA Championship winner. His current popularity as a top-level putting coach is nothing new to Stockton. "People liked my stroke, and were always asking for advice, even way back in the 1970s. I never talked about my teaching publicly because, in my eyes, I was a player, not a instructor."