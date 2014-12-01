New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once

The New Year is nearly upon us, so it’s time to start thinking about golf for 2017. We’ve assembled some basic tips to serve as a New Year’s Resolution for each facet of your game.

1. ADDRESS TWO BALLS

As shown, hold your sand wedge in your left hand and your lob wedge in your right. Leave about six inches between the shafts. Your goal? Strike both balls at the same time.

2. TAKE BOTH CLUBS BACK

To feel what not to do—roll your left wrist excessively and "pick up" the club with your right hand. Either move makes the shafts cross, sending you off-plane. Here comes the chunk!

Photo: Preston Mack

3. START AGAIN!

Only this time, swing your arms back in unison—it's a smooth rotation, not a wristy lifting motion— maintaining the six-inch distance between the shafts. Do it in slow-mo if need be, and let your upper body turn.

4. AT THE END…

Of your backswing, parallel shafts are proof that you're on-plane and ready for crisp impact. Finish your swing, nipping both balls off the turf at the same time. Look, ma—both hands…and perfect technique to hit ultra-tight approaches!