Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once

Photo: Preston Mack

Everyone carries two wedges, now finally put them to work!

by Kevin Weeks
Posted: Sat Dec. 31, 2016
Install App

The New Year is nearly upon us, so it’s time to start thinking about golf for 2017. We’ve assembled some basic tips to serve as a New Year’s Resolution for each facet of your game.

1. ADDRESS TWO BALLS

As shown, hold your sand wedge in your left hand and your lob wedge in your right. Leave about six inches between the shafts. Your goal? Strike both balls at the same time.

2. TAKE BOTH CLUBS BACK

To feel what not to do—roll your left wrist excessively and "pick up" the club with your right hand. Either move makes the shafts cross, sending you off-plane. Here comes the chunk!

Photo:

3. START AGAIN!

Only this time, swing your arms back in unison—it's a smooth rotation, not a wristy lifting motion— maintaining the six-inch distance between the shafts. Do it in slow-mo if need be, and let your upper body turn.

4. AT THE END…

Of your backswing, parallel shafts are proof that you're on-plane and ready for crisp impact. Finish your swing, nipping both balls off the turf at the same time. Look, ma—both hands…and perfect technique to hit ultra-tight approaches!

