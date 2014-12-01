Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

This Umbrella Drill Will Fix Your Frustrating Sand Game

Greenside Sand: Stop Chunking, Start Blasting
Build a stronger base to carve the perfect sand divot every time.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Dec. 27, 2016
Install App

Hitting fairways is easy, but getting the ball up and down from the sand is a whole different ball game. You struggle with both fat and thin misses, often leaving the ball in the bunker or, even worse, skulling it over the green. Fortunately, the cause of both misses is the same: The clubhead has entered the sand too far behind the ball. Luckily, the Umbrella Drill can help fix this frustrating problem quickly and easily.

Draw a line in the sand that arcs around your body and looks like the top of an umbrella. Then draw a second line down from the center of this umbrella line to form the handle of an umbrella. Place a ball on the handle line and take your setup so that the line is just forward of center in your stance. Now trace the arc of the outer umbrella line as you swing your arms and club back and through. This will pull your sternum forward, and the clubhead will enter the sand closer to the ball and exit in front of it. Hit several shots using this umbrella trick and you'll carve the perfect-sized divot and float the ball gently onto the green.

To create the "umbrella," draw a curving line in the sand that arcs around the front of your body, then draw a straight line down from the first one to form the umbrella handle. Place a ball on the handle line, just below the top, and straddle that line so the ball is slightly ahead of center in your stance.

As you take the club back and through, trace the arc formed by the top of the umbrella. The clubhead will enter the sand just behind the ball and exit it just after it, allowing you to take the perfect amount of sand.

Photo:

This tip will help your bunker play soar.

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More