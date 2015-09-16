Menu Close
Instruction

Bobby Locke

Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images

Playing Career: 1938-1959

How good was Bobby Locke? The South African actually came up with the phrase "you drive for show and putt for dough." He was also so good that his fellow competitors on the PGA Tour successfully had him banned after the 1948 season (the ban was lifted in 1951, but Locke had already returned to his home, and in between had bagged two of his four British Opens). In his first 59 events (following an exhibition season in which he beat Sam Snead 12 times in 14 matches), Locke finished 1st, 2nd or 3rd 30 times, and also topped the field at the 1948 Chicago Victory National by 16 strokes (still a PGA Tour record).

