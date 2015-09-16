Bobby Jones

Playing Career: 1919-1930

From the desk of Top 100 Teacher Dr. Gary Wiren: "Nobody -- nobody! -- bags 13 majors in 20 attempts, wins 9 out of 10 matches in Walker Cup play, and does it all before retiring at the ripe old age of 28 without owning an all-time great putting game." The good doctor is right, despite how little is written about Jones' stroke compared to his full swing. In fact, Jones' putter, "Calamity Jane" has gained more notoriety, but, as Top 100 Teacher Jim Murphy points out, "Augusta's greens weren't built by someone who feared putting. They were designed to separate great putters from merely good ones."