Billy Casper

Playing Career: 1954-1989

"Casper was born among greats," notes Top 100 Teacher Eddie Merrins. "He was a product of San Diego's proving ground of champions in the 1950s and 60s that included Mickey Wright, Gene Littler and Phil Rodgers. It's no surprise he won 51 Tour events, especially when you look at his stroke." Casper never deviated from his carefully plotted pre-shot routine, and like Dave Stockton who followed, spent little time fretting over his read and his mechanics.