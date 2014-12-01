Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Click to read more
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Click to read more
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Click to read more
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
Click to read more
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Click to read more
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
Click to read more
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Click to read more
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Click to read more
New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons
by GOLF WIRE
Instruction

Arnold Palmer: Forever the Best Grip in the Game

Arnie's Army: Joe Passov Remembers Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer meant everything to a young Joe Passov, who still considers himself a member of Arnie's Army.  
by Johnny Miller
Posted: Tue Dec. 20, 2016
Install App

Beginning Dec. 14, GOLF.com is rolling out a story per day honoring the legendary Arnold Palmer, who died on Sept. 25. These pieces appeared in a special tribute issue of GOLF, which celebrated the life of one of the sport's greats. Welcome to the 12 Days of Arnie. For more on The King, click here.

I've never heard someone say, "I wish I had Arnold Palmer's swing." While you'd be crazy not to take his seven majors and 62 PGA Tour wins, you'd be wise to leave the King's mechanics to the King. He had a fast swing but broke just about every rule in the book. What made the whole thing work was his adherence to the basics his father taught him, the most important being to grip the club correctly. Palmer's grip was the best-looking of all time. (The shots at right were taken in June 2015, and his grip still looked perfect!) Watch old footage of Arnie and you'll catch him staring down at his hands before his swing—Palmer knew he had a great grip and loved to admire his work. Plus, that cool waggle? It was like a gunslinger pushing open the swinging doors to a saloon.

As it did for Palmer, a sound grip and a nice little waggle will give you the secure hold you need to control the clubhead. And it will free your wrists to hinge and unhinge from start to finish, adding instant swing speed.

Photo:

Arnold Palmer can help you perfect your grip.

5 STEPS TO HOLD IT LIKE ARNIE

1. Set the grip under your left heel pad and curl your index finger around the handle.
2. Wrap your left hand around the grip and set your thumb just right of center.
3. Place the lifeline of your right hand over, and apply pressure to, your left thumb.
4. Check that the Vs formed by your thumbs and index fingers point in the same direction.
5. Create a finger-width space between the pointer and middle fingers of your right hand. This gives you Palmer-like control without increasing grip pressure.

Photo:

The classic Palmer grip can work for golfers of all skill levels.

 

More From the Web

More Instruction

Load More