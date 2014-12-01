Menu Close
Driving: Fight Your Tee-Box Jitters
Zach Johnson: Make Speed Your Putting Goal
Lou Guzzi: How Left Hand Low Can Help Your Putting Game
Golf Tips: How To Be Strong and Long in the Wind
by GOLF WIRE
Hit Your Irons A Full Club Longer
by GOLF WIRE
Ask the Rules Guy: What If You Double-Hit from a Bunker?
by Rules Guy
Four Moves to Get Up and Down Like Danny Willett
by GOLF WIRE
Patrick Reed's 4 Green Reading Tips
by Kevin Kirk
How to Tame Long Par-5s Like Kapalua's 18th Hole
by Jerry King
Paul Casey's Four Keys to Launch the Ball Deeper and Straighter
by Brady Riggs
How to Handle A Hangover on the Golf Course
by Seth Kelly
New Year, New Game: To Stop Chunking Wedges, Hit Two at Once
by Kevin Weeks
New Year, New Game: Fix Your Chicken Wing for a High Draw
Golf Lessons: Easy Way to Add Driver Speed, Power
by Tom Stickney
New Year, New Game: How to Hit the High, Tight Flop Shot
by GOLF WIRE
Golf Tips: Blair O'Neal's Bends for Big Drives
by Blair O'Neal
Instruction

New Year, New Game: Add Some Muscle to Your Irons

Photo: Graham Gaches

If accuracy isn't your issue, it's time to gain some length.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 28, 2016
Install App

The New Year is nearly upon us, so it’s time to start thinking about golf for 2017. We’ve assembled some basic tips to serve as a New Year’s Resolution for each facet of your game.

While your playing partners are routinely hitting 7- and 8-irons into the green, you're hitting 5- and 6-irons from the same distances. Not surprisingly, your pals will have a lot more birdie opportunities than you.

Why aren't you getting more length out of your irons? Probably because you're catching too much turf before contact. To avoid losing yards, learn to strike the ball cleanly by hitting down on it and making ball-first contact.

Photo:

To do this, find a collar of turf off to the side of the practice range and place your ball about an inch into the tall grass. Set up so that the mown sod is on the backswing side of the ball, then make your strike, hitting down on the shot so that the clubhead contacts the ball first. Hit too far behind the ball and you'll encounter yardage-robbing resistance from the tall grass. But do it correctly, and the ball will rocket off the clubface.

