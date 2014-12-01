The five-time Tour winner had heroic stuff at Hazeltine, draining putts from all distances. His secret? A rock-solid read, which you can nail in four easy steps.

1. COMMIT!

Every read Patrick makes is spot-on – or that's what he tells himself. There's power in trust. If you think you nailed the read, you're more likely to make a good stroke. Confidence can be more important than good mechanics.

2. READ WITH YOUR FEET

The feet are great at detecting slope and speed, as Reed well knows. If the ground under your spikes is soft or spongy, expect a slower roll. Firmer turf? Look for a much bigger rollout.

3. LEARN TO ADJUST

On longer putts, Patrick opts for more of a "feel" read, which is mostly about distance. From inside 15 feet, he's more precise, visualizing the path from ball to cup – then rolling it right on that line. Think "Short putt, tighter read."

4. CHECK THE GRAIN

There's break in the blades. Reading the grain (the direction the grass grows) is part of any great putter's toolbox. In fact, grain is the first thing Patrick checks. Putts tend to break and roll faster with the grain, and the longer the grass blades are, the greater the bend will be.