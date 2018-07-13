Tom Weiskopf, Tower of Power: Learn 4 keys to one of the game's most envied swings

We go retro with a salute to the 1973 British Open champ, who turned 75 on November 9. The powerful Ohioan stands 6' 3", and his iron shots were once equally as towering. Learn the secrets to one of the game's most envied swings in four simple steps.

1. HIGH FLYER

Tom is standing tall, tilting back slightly and holding his hands and arms sky-high in a classic reverse-C finish. The reason? High hands promote high shots that stop on a dime. No wonder Weiskopf finished runner-up in four Masters over a seven-year span.

Augusta National/Getty Images

2. SHOT SHAPER

Weiskopf, like many of his Golden Age contemporaries, wasn't shy about curving the ball both ways. Notice his full finish but abbreviated hip turn. Mimic this combo, and the ball can't help but fade.

3. TOE TAPPER

Elite athletes share a common trait, regardless of their sport: great footwork. In Weiskopf's day, players tended to be a lot "freer" with their feet, pushing, shifting and twisting them in whatever way made them feel most rhythmic. Tom was a genius in this regard. You can be, too. Build a base, but don't be afraid to "interact" with the ground.

4. SMOOTH GLIDER

From the top, Weiskopf keeps his knees flexed while driving them laterally toward the target. Why more players don't copy this move is a mystery. It adds speed, ensures ball-first contact, and places less stress on your back and your left leg.

5. THE RESULTS

Five is the number of wins Weiskopf tallied in 1973, including the British Open at Royal Troon, his only major.