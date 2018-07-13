5 ways to smoke your fairway woods

1. Stand tall behind the ball and stare down your target line. Get your game face on. Picture the shot exploding down the fairway on a low, piercing trajectory.

2. As you make practice swings, focus on "sweeping" the club through the impact zone. It helps to picture your swing arc bottoming out just in front of the ball. The last thing you want is to catch this shot fat.

3. Settle in to your stance, distributing your weight evenly over both feet. Position the ball even with the logo of your shirt. The mistake is to play the ball too far forward—that's where worm-burners are born.

Matt Kuchar plays a shot with a fairway wood during the Presidents Cup at Liberty National. Getty Images

4. As you swing down, resist all tendency to lean back through impact and "help" the ball into the air. Instead, focus on transferring your weight to your front foot.

5. Keep your hands close to your body as you strike the ball and move into your release. This is critical! By doing so you generate the rotary motion you need to power through impact and stay down on the shot. Now you can light up the green.