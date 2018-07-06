Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Add monster power the easy way

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Carol Preisinger.

Every golfer wants to hit the ball far, or at the very least, farther than they do now. There are a million tips on the internet and in magazines purporting to do exactly that: give you more power off the tee and beyond. But a lot of them can be complicated, and too advanced for the average golfer. Fortunately, like with much of golf, basic fundaemtals happen to be more important than anything else if you want to hit the ball a long way.

In this tip, Top 100 Teacher Carol Preisinger demonstrates the "hinge" move and shows how to groove it effortlessly to gain more yards with every club.

Add power instantly with one move

1:00 | Instruction I want an easy move for more power

