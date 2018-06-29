Fix Finder Fix of the Week: Never hit a slice again

​Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs.

Few things are more frustrating than hitting slice after slice with your driver, ruining holes right from the start. It's a problem that is incredibly hard to cure on your own. Fortunately, Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs can help.

His advice? Own the clubface! Straight drives are easier than you think. Here's what he means and how you can apply it to your game.

