Fix Finder Fix of the Week: How to read greens without thinking

Welcome to Fix of the Week, our weekly highlight of the best tips from our free Fix Finder instruction app. This week's tip comes from Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs

Do you struggle putting, not with your rolls but with your reads? Do you wonder how pros read greens so well, and how they do it consistently? We can help. Top 100 Teacher Brady Riggs says the secret is this: forget the line! Great putters use feel to find the correct path to the hole. Watch the quick video tip below to learn how to do it yourself.

